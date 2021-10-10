Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $6,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,671,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,930,000 after buying an additional 61,100 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 739,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,026,000 after buying an additional 20,078 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 510,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,431,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 505,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,977,000 after buying an additional 39,099 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 214,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,024,000 after buying an additional 32,658 shares during the period. 72.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.00.

Shares of WD opened at $119.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 206.85, a quick ratio of 206.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.20. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.37 and a 12-month high of $122.18.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $281.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.33 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 22.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.01%.

Walker & Dunlop Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

