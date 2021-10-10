Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 18,280 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 51.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,280 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $7,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in The Allstate by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,486,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,204,992,000 after acquiring an additional 96,232 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Allstate by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,130,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $588,022,000 after acquiring an additional 95,427 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of The Allstate by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,042,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $657,733,000 after purchasing an additional 944,919 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of The Allstate by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,759,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $546,813,000 after purchasing an additional 728,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Allstate by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $397,516,000 after purchasing an additional 231,291 shares in the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. reduced their price target on shares of The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.62.

ALL stock opened at $126.88 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $86.51 and a 1 year high of $140.00. The company has a market cap of $37.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.09 and a 200 day moving average of $129.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The Allstate had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The Allstate’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Allstate declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

The Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

