ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 6,065 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,065 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $6,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total transaction of $299,033.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,447.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 22,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.75, for a total transaction of $4,499,818.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,356 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,971 shares of company stock worth $7,726,342. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCK. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.13.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $200.20 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $141.32 and a 52-week high of $210.00. The company has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.99.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 216.39%. The business had revenue of $62.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. McKesson’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.92%.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

