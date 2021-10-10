ProShare Advisors LLC Has $8.37 Million Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 97,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,973 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $8,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in CBRE Group by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CBRE Group by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in CBRE Group by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $97.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.34 and its 200-day moving average is $89.04. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.17 and a 52-week high of $101.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. Equities analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CBRE shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

In related news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $32,555,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 302,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total transaction of $29,115,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 661,227 shares of company stock worth $63,439,266. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

