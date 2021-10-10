ProShare Advisors LLC Has $7.91 Million Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,653 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $7,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 21.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,460,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,676,000 after acquiring an additional 259,402 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,305,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,817,000 after acquiring an additional 62,564 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter worth $212,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth $252,000. Finally, US Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter worth $208,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Shares of OXY opened at $33.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.04. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $33.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.49. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 26.10%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.76) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is -1.02%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Stephen I. Chazen bought 20,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.76 per share, for a total transaction of $515,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OXY shares. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.04.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.