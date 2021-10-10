ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 323,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 109,867 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Andersons were worth $9,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANDE. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in The Andersons by 2,101.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in The Andersons by 17.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in The Andersons by 3,994.5% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,747,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680,801 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in The Andersons during the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in The Andersons by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Anne G. Rex sold 3,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $103,127.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,897 shares in the company, valued at $646,971.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ANDE shares. Seaport Global Securities raised The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Andersons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet raised The Andersons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

ANDE opened at $31.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.68. The Andersons, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $34.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.52.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. The Andersons had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 0.71%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 777.78%.

The Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

