ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.50 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ProQR Therapeutics B.V. is a biotech company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of severe genetic disorders, with an initial focus on Cystic Fibrosis (CF). The Company’s lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. ProQR Therapeutics B.V. is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.31.

Shares of ProQR Therapeutics stock opened at $7.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 11.60 and a current ratio of 11.60. ProQR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $9.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.09 million, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 0.56.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.80 million. Research analysts forecast that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRQR. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $50,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $67,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 31.3% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 76.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

