Propy Price Tops $0.88 on Major Exchanges (PRO)

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. Propy has a market cap of $62.49 million and approximately $543,091.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Propy coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.88 or 0.00001604 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Propy has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00049239 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.59 or 0.00226549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00012497 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.44 or 0.00100812 BTC.

Propy Profile

Propy is a coin. Its launch date was July 18th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,850,406 coins. Propy’s official website is propy.com . The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc . Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Propy Utility Token (PRO) is built on the ERC20 token standard to allow for both simple integration into users’ wallets. Propy has a scalable business model. When a property is purchased, Propy takes a small percentage (starting from 0.2% and averaging 1%) of the final purchase price. Propy charges brokers per transaction. Tokens paid for writing data to the Propy Registry are stored in a special Rewards smart contract on the Ethereum blockchain. These aggregated amounts of tokens are paid out to the token holders, proportional to the PRO owned. The rewards contract generates a token distribution snapshot every month and distributes rewards for the quarter according to the snapshot. The snapshot is stored in the blockchain, so anyone can verify that rewards were distributed correctly. “

Propy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Propy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Propy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Propy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

