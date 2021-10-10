Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.33.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on PGNY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.
In other news, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $462,814.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $333,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 21,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $1,362,624.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 529,004 shares of company stock worth $29,735,046. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
PGNY stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.02. 377,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 958,227. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 75.67 and a beta of 1.78. Progyny has a twelve month low of $23.56 and a twelve month high of $66.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.35.
Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Progyny had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $128.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.96 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Progyny will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.
Progyny Company Profile
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
