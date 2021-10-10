Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.33.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PGNY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $462,814.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $333,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 21,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $1,362,624.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 529,004 shares of company stock worth $29,735,046. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,019,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,169,000 after buying an additional 388,901 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 147.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,515,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,391,000 after buying an additional 3,284,941 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,197,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,637,000 after buying an additional 777,703 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,665,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,644,000 after purchasing an additional 144,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,929,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,820,000 after purchasing an additional 406,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

PGNY stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.02. 377,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 958,227. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 75.67 and a beta of 1.78. Progyny has a twelve month low of $23.56 and a twelve month high of $66.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.35.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Progyny had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $128.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.96 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Progyny will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

