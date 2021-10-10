Profund Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 357,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,313,000 after buying an additional 9,295 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the second quarter valued at about $1,232,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 18.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 712,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,750,000 after buying an additional 110,337 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 5.2% in the first quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 14,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $69.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $76.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.83. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

JCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.31.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

