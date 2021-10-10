Profund Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,706 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $295,332,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 46,232.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,011,230 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,367,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998,256 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,889,711 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $709,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271,163 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 5,089.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,191,257 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 17,871.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 731,455 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,106,000 after acquiring an additional 727,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $38.71 on Friday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of $33.26 and a twelve month high of $42.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.25. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. Equities analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.523 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 68.46%.

GSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

