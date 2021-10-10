Profund Advisors LLC Has $704,000 Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,892 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trex by 560.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Trex in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Trex in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Trex in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trex by 2,258.1% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 7,239 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $758,430.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 18,432 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total transaction of $1,809,285.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,123 shares of company stock valued at $3,353,827. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TREX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.27.

TREX opened at $104.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 61.73 and a beta of 1.51. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.26 and a 1-year high of $114.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.24.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $311.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.57 million. Trex had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

