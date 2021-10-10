Profund Advisors LLC Has $645,000 Stock Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,358 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MRO. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Marathon Oil by 2.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,192,595 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,737,000 after purchasing an additional 31,416 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Marathon Oil by 11.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 845,319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,026,000 after purchasing an additional 83,602 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Marathon Oil by 166.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 33,460 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 20,912 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 13.5% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 343,412 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,668,000 after buying an additional 40,776 shares in the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Scotiabank raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Marathon Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.93.

Shares of MRO stock opened at $16.07 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $16.12. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of -23.29, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.15.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 320.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.24%.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

