Profund Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Saia during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Saia in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Saia in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Saia by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Saia in the 2nd quarter worth $130,000.

In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total value of $1,190,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,558,620.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SAIA opened at $254.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.51. Saia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.24 and a 52-week high of $259.13.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $571.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.40 million. Saia had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 18.43%. Research analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Saia from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Saia from $257.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Saia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Saia from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $306.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.57.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

