Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 257 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 2.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Equity Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 698,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,374,000 after buying an additional 24,164 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of National Grid during the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in National Grid by 197,329.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,181,000 after purchasing an additional 323,621 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

NGG opened at $60.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.13. National Grid plc has a 52-week low of $55.89 and a 52-week high of $68.49.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NGG shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Argus cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

National Grid Profile

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

