Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 1,160 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 6.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in REZI. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 2,652.9% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Resideo Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 165.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 6,875.0% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Resideo Technologies during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Resideo Technologies stock opened at $23.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 2.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.12. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $33.25.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 14.59%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on REZI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Resideo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Resideo Technologies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

In other Resideo Technologies news, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,786 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $274,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,843.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 6,500 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $201,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,406 shares of company stock valued at $538,878 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

