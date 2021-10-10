Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Profire Energy, Inc. manufactures, installs and services oilfield combustion management systems and related burner products. The Company’s products aid oil and natural gas producers in the safe and efficient development and transportation of carbon-based fuels. Its products include Profire 2100 and the Profire 1100, Profire 1100i and fuel-trains or valve-trains, which comprise piping, valves, and controls related to the process of providing fuel to burners, as well as having safety controllers to monitor operations. Profire Energy, Inc. is based in Lindon, Utah. “

Separately, Dawson James initiated coverage on shares of Profire Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a buy rating and a $1.65 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:PFIE opened at $1.19 on Thursday. Profire Energy has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $1.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $57.40 million, a P/E ratio of -29.75 and a beta of 1.35.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Profire Energy had a negative net margin of 9.63% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $6.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Profire Energy will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Profire Energy by 4.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,471,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 111,344 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Profire Energy by 28.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,135,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 472,745 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Profire Energy by 129.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,124,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,910 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Profire Energy by 27.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 433,698 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Profire Energy by 13.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,569,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 192,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Profire Energy Company Profile

Profire Energy, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial combustion appliances. Its product categories include burner management, combustion control, waste management, fuel and gas train management, stands, pilots, burners, chemical management, flame arrestors, combustion equipment, accessories and components, and legacy.

