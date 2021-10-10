Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Professional Holding Corp. is the financial holding company for Professional Bank, a state-chartered bank. It focuses on providing commercial banking products and services to medium-sized businesses, professional entrepreneurs and high net worth individuals. Professional Holding Corp. is based in FL, United States. “

PFHD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Professional from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Professional from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Professional in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.10.

Professional stock opened at $19.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.92 million, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.04. Professional has a 12-month low of $11.99 and a 12-month high of $20.66.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.04). Professional had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $19.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 million. Equities analysts forecast that Professional will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Professional by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC lifted its stake in Professional by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,078,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,817,000 after acquiring an additional 190,538 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC lifted its stake in Professional by 447.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 221,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 180,830 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Professional during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $816,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Professional by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Professional

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

