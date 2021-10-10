Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,584 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of First Majestic Silver worth $3,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AG. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in First Majestic Silver by 113.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,951 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver in the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.07% of the company’s stock.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AG shares. TD Securities lowered their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up from $23.50) on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

AG opened at $11.34 on Friday. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $24.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The mining company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $154.07 million during the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 7.11%. Sell-side analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a $0.006 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.