Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $3,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 1,265.8% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 15,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 13,937 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,232,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,266,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,545,000 after purchasing an additional 14,291 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 13,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRM opened at $42.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $24.85 and a 52-week high of $49.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.22.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Iron Mountain’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.46%.

In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 29,037 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total transaction of $1,414,682.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 600 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $27,678.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,097 shares of company stock worth $1,558,413 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.75.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

