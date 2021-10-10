Private Advisor Group LLC Has $3.53 Million Stock Position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,198 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $3,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTNQ. Clarus Group Inc. boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 114.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 69,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,907,000 after acquiring an additional 37,286 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,212,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 449.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 19,113 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 72,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 10,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $380,000.

BATS PTNQ opened at $55.92 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $25.04 and a 12 month high of $33.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.75 and a 200-day moving average of $55.11.

