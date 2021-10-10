Private Advisor Group LLC Has $2.98 Million Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of POOL. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Pool in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 423.5% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pool in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Pool in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 335.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of POOL opened at $446.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93 and a beta of 0.77. Pool Co. has a one year low of $305.47 and a one year high of $500.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $474.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $442.75.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Pool had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 76.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.00%.

In other Pool news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total value of $4,742,647.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 74,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,290,963.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $1,410,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,680 shares of company stock worth $24,818,544 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

POOL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $479.83.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

