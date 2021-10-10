Principal Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Diamond Hill Investment Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DHIL. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after buying an additional 5,998 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 283,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,190,000 after buying an additional 36,980 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,391 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. 63.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock opened at $183.44 on Friday. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.00 and a twelve month high of $185.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $179.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.74. The firm has a market cap of $585.91 million, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.02.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 22.64% and a net margin of 36.93%. The firm had revenue of $45.07 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc operates as an independent investment management company. The firm engages in the provision of investment management and administration services. It offers equities, fixed income, mutual funds and corporate credits. The company was founded in April 1990 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

