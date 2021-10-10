Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 43 Shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alexander’s were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alexander’s by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 204,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,668,000 after acquiring an additional 15,142 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alexander’s by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,698,000 after purchasing an additional 15,450 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alexander’s by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Alexander’s by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DigitalBridge Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexander’s by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Alexander’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of Alexander’s stock opened at $271.37 on Friday. Alexander’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $233.70 and a 1 year high of $308.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $264.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 10.68 and a quick ratio of 10.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.73%.

Alexander’s Profile

Alexander’s, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

