Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 10,657 Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,657 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 211,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 62,950 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 303,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after buying an additional 36,843 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 2.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.46. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $18.48.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,272.40% and a negative net margin of 270.53%. The business had revenue of $49.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.37 million. On average, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Cowen increased their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

In related news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 74,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $1,116,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. It focuses on the oral treatments for rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays the key role in the biological pathway of the disease.

