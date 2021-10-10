Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $935,000 Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,588 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 32,226 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Baidu by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. Newport Asia LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 140.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Asia LLC now owns 168,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,438,000 after purchasing an additional 98,800 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 18,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 274.6% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 989,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $215,159,000 after purchasing an additional 725,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

BIDU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Erste Group lowered shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Baidu from $355.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Baidu from $332.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.00.

Shares of BIDU opened at $162.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.01. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.11 and a 1-year high of $354.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

