Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,744 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,996 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Q2 were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QTWO. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Q2 by 936.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Q2 in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Q2 by 647.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Q2 in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Q2 in the 1st quarter worth about $120,000.

Shares of QTWO opened at $76.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.35. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.33 and a 12-month high of $148.56.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $123.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.70 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 26.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Q2 from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet downgraded Q2 from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Q2 from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Q2 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.11.

In related news, Director R. H. Seale sold 48,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total value of $4,360,291.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 91,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,296,659.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,298,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,760 shares of company stock valued at $10,955,291. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

