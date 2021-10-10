Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $358.67 Million

Brokerages expect that Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) will report sales of $358.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Premier’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $340.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $392.15 million. Premier reported sales of $346.89 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Premier will report full-year sales of $1.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Premier.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $481.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.30 million. Premier had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share.

PINC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Premier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.75.

In other news, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 2,860 shares of Premier stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $106,077.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,286.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 15,319 shares of Premier stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total transaction of $593,151.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 122,193 shares of company stock worth $4,659,042. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Premier by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 174,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,058,000 after purchasing an additional 63,343 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 3.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 329,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,477,000 after buying an additional 11,633 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 19.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,740,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,562,000 after buying an additional 287,969 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 81.4% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 17,158 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 1.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 119,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the period. 66.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PINC traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.33. 428,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,606. Premier has a 12 month low of $31.29 and a 12 month high of $39.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.04%.

About Premier

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

