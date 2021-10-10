Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $74.20 Million

Analysts predict that Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) will post sales of $74.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Premier Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $72.90 million to $76.00 million. Premier Financial reported sales of $78.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Premier Financial will report full-year sales of $303.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $299.50 million to $308.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $300.83 million, with estimates ranging from $295.00 million to $307.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Premier Financial.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $74.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.30 million. Premier Financial had a net margin of 38.97% and a return on equity of 13.47%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PFC shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Premier Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ PFC traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.29. 55,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,097. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. Premier Financial has a 12-month low of $16.64 and a 12-month high of $35.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is currently 39.13%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFC. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Premier Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,556,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,283,000 after purchasing an additional 102,664 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Premier Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $6,139,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

