Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Trading Down 6.3%

Shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) were down 6.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.48 and last traded at $10.48. Approximately 3,186 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 398,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.19.

DTIL has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Precision BioSciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Precision BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Get Precision BioSciences alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.67. The firm has a market cap of $607.10 million, a P/E ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.74.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $68.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 69.50% and a negative net margin of 45.88%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,191,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 40.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 755,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,466,000 after acquiring an additional 217,651 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 73.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 8,566 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 119,800.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 14,376 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Precision BioSciences by 117.0% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 10,073 shares during the period. 47.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Precision BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.