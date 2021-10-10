Poolz Finance Achieves Market Capitalization of $20.57 Million (POOLZ)

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. Poolz Finance has a total market cap of $20.57 million and $1.29 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Poolz Finance coin can now be purchased for $7.53 or 0.00013724 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Poolz Finance has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.87 or 0.00065365 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.98 or 0.00134837 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.37 or 0.00086333 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,002.77 or 1.00243586 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,549.63 or 0.06469273 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003223 BTC.

Poolz Finance Profile

Poolz Finance was first traded on January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,731,815 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Poolz Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Poolz Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Poolz Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

