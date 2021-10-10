PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Trading Down 4.7%

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP)’s stock price traded down 4.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.46 and last traded at $27.46. 4,329 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 277,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.81.

PMVP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.63 and its 200-day moving average is $32.49.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts expect that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PMV Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arnold J. Levine sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $103,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 413,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,193,589. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Henry Mack sold 1,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $36,560.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 378,309 shares of company stock worth $12,586,714. Corporate insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PMVP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $2,659,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,425,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,897,000 after purchasing an additional 80,858 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $605,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 2,421.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 935,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,765,000 after purchasing an additional 898,291 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 63.0% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the period. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

