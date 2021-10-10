Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Lifted to Equal Weight at Barclays

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a $27.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. COKER & PALMER reiterated a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.54 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.07.

PLUG opened at $27.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a current ratio of 19.78. The firm has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.77 and a beta of 1.37. Plug Power has a fifty-two week low of $13.69 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.96 and a 200 day moving average of $28.12.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $124.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.11 million. Equities research analysts predict that Plug Power will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $162,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

