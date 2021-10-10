Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Stock Position Increased by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 93,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,386 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $7,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,515,000 after purchasing an additional 63,204 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 198,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,125,000 after buying an additional 73,922 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $518,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 152,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,381,000 after buying an additional 16,009 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

PNW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.32.

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $66.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.38. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.94 and a fifty-two week high of $91.88.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.39 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

