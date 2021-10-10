PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Shares Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 34.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the first quarter worth about $132,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 28.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,574 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 100.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 10,984 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 26.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 27,104 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 5,595 shares during the period.

Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III stock opened at $12.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.67. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 52-week low of $11.12 and a 52-week high of $13.30.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

