Philadelphia Trust Co. Trims Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Philadelphia Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,170 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 10,176 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $13,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 224.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 26,105 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 18,066 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 37,680 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 13,001 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $1,524,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 245.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,787 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $17,460,000 after acquiring an additional 113,566 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SBUX. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.96.

In other news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SBUX opened at $111.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $131.14 billion, a PE ratio of 46.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.45 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.63.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The business’s revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 153.85%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

