Philadelphia Trust Co. Takes $3.54 Million Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Philadelphia Trust Co. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 24,446 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,541,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 7.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 43,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 32.4% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 112,819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,135,000 after acquiring an additional 27,590 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 48.4% during the first quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,410,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $176,659,000 after acquiring an additional 460,000 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 24.4% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 25,632 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2,606.1% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 35,314 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,115,000 after acquiring an additional 34,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $429,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $121.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.35. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.56 and a 12-month high of $150.20. The firm has a market cap of $151.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.85 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners lowered T-Mobile US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.92.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.