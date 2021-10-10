Philadelphia Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Philadelphia Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 316,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,750 shares during the quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $8,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 110,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 84,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 172.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 95.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $22.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12-month low of $16.65 and a 12-month high of $28.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.35, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.93.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 71.45%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vertiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.43.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

