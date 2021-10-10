Philadelphia Trust Co. Decreases Stock Position in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Philadelphia Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 116,850 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 5,125 shares during the quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in TripAdvisor were worth $4,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,666,988 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $389,579,000 after buying an additional 944,748 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,260,988 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $373,217,000 after buying an additional 717,951 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 5,816,041 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $312,845,000 after buying an additional 418,587 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter valued at about $267,786,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,744,500 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $201,416,000 after buying an additional 1,538,365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TRIP shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TripAdvisor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

In other news, insider Kanika Soni sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TRIP opened at $36.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.97. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.24 and a 52-week high of $64.95. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -20.24 and a beta of 1.36.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The travel company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 38.56% and a negative return on equity of 27.90%. The business had revenue of $235.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP).

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.