PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) to report $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for PGT Innovations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.28. PGT Innovations reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will report full year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.11. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.47. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PGT Innovations.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $285.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.83 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 11.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

NYSE:PGTI traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.10. The company had a trading volume of 135,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,702. PGT Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $16.09 and a fifty-two week high of $28.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PGT Innovations by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,591,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,176,000 after acquiring an additional 398,653 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,730,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,661,000 after purchasing an additional 99,793 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PGT Innovations by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,227,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,749,000 after buying an additional 217,316 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in PGT Innovations by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,805,192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,935,000 after buying an additional 65,555 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in PGT Innovations by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,602,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,456,000 after purchasing an additional 6,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

