Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) PT Raised to $40.00 at Roth Capital

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) had its price target upped by Roth Capital from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Perion Network from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Perion Network from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Perion Network from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Perion Network from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.33.

Get Perion Network alerts:

Perion Network stock opened at $21.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.08. Perion Network has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $28.32. The stock has a market cap of $723.08 million, a PE ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Perion Network had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $109.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.01 million. Equities research analysts predict that Perion Network will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Perion Network by 5.2% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 18,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Perion Network in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,837,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Perion Network by 22.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 63,753 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in Perion Network in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,002,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Perion Network by 62.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,135 shares during the period. 40.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.