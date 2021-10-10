PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $158.00 to $160.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PEP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Guggenheim upped their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $162.86.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $156.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $215.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.10 and its 200-day moving average is $149.93. PepsiCo has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $159.63.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $36,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.