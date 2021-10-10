Penserra Capital Management LLC Takes $136,000 Position in urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of urban-gro at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in urban-gro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in urban-gro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in urban-gro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $635,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in urban-gro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its position in urban-gro by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

Get urban-gro alerts:

NASDAQ:UGRO opened at $12.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.42. urban-gro, Inc. has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $162.00.

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.83 million for the quarter. urban-gro had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%.

In other news, CEO Bradley John Nattrass sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total value of $200,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 25.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

urban-gro Company Profile

urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for urban-gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for urban-gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.