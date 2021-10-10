Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 15,899 Shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SFTW)

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SFTW) by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,899 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Osprey Technology Acquisition were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SFTW. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $80,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Osprey Technology Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $516,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Osprey Technology Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $124,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Osprey Technology Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,061,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Osprey Technology Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,940,000. 30.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

SFTW stock opened at $9.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.13. Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $17.47.

Osprey Technology Acquisition Profile

Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination in the technology sector, primarily companies pursuing a Software-as-a-Service model. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

