Penserra Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Italk Inc (OTCMKTS:TALK)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Italk Inc (OTCMKTS:TALK) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 13,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Italk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Norwest Venture Partners Xiii LP purchased a new stake in shares of Italk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,182,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Italk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,204,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Italk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,078,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Italk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,813,000. 43.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Italk alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Hudson Executive Capital Lp purchased 142,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $755,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TALK opened at $3.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.08. Italk Inc has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $12.45.

Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($1.10). The business had revenue of $30.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.65 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Italk Inc will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TALK shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Italk in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Italk in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.70 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Italk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Italk in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Italk in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.34.

Italk Profile

iTalk, Inc provides retail and wholesale distribution, master agent, turnkey dealer portal, and logistic solutions to the mobility industry in the United States. It primarily offers prepaid and postpaid distribution services. The company's services are delivered through the Internet and terminated through third-party carriers.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Italk Inc (OTCMKTS:TALK).

Receive News & Ratings for Italk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Italk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.