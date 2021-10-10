Penserra Capital Management LLC Invests $116,000 in Italk Inc (OTCMKTS:TALK)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Italk Inc (OTCMKTS:TALK) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 13,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TALK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Italk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Italk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Italk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Italk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,247,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Italk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,078,000. Institutional investors own 43.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TALK opened at $3.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.08. Italk Inc has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $12.45.

Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($1.10). The firm had revenue of $30.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.65 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Italk Inc will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TALK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Italk in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Italk in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.70 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Italk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Italk in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Italk in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Italk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.34.

In related news, major shareholder Hudson Executive Capital Lp acquired 142,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $755,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

iTalk, Inc provides retail and wholesale distribution, master agent, turnkey dealer portal, and logistic solutions to the mobility industry in the United States. It primarily offers prepaid and postpaid distribution services. The company's services are delivered through the Internet and terminated through third-party carriers.

