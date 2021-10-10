Penserra Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 34.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 826 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTCH has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Match Group in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Match Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Truist upped their price objective on Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.22.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $157.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.13. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.05 and a 12-month high of $174.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.97, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 22.06%. The business had revenue of $707.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.07 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 25,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $4,234,644.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,095 shares of company stock worth $17,827,136. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

