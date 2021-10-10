Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $110,000 Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,590,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,879,715,000 after buying an additional 3,071,977 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,536,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth about $78,374,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,057,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,094,000 after buying an additional 870,800 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth about $58,146,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CBRE Group news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 302,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total transaction of $29,115,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total value of $1,746,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 141,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,717,019.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 661,227 shares of company stock valued at $63,439,266 over the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CBRE. Raymond James lifted their target price on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

CBRE stock opened at $97.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.04. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.17 and a 1-year high of $101.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. On average, analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

