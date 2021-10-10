Penserra Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 594 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Workday by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $255.90 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.62 and a 12-month high of $282.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.76. The company has a market capitalization of $63.46 billion, a PE ratio of -1,421.59 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WDAY. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Workday from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Workday from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. BNP Paribas raised Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Workday from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.19.

In related news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $563,845.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $1,361,313.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 597,793 shares of company stock worth $155,919,565 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

