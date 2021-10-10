PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company which principally invests in U.S. middle-market private companies in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans and equity investments. The companies in which it invests are typically highly leveraged, often as a result of leveraged buy-outs or other recapitalization transactions. PennantPark’s investment objectives are to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. PennantPark Investment Corporation is managed by PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC. “

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised PennantPark Investment from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on PennantPark Investment in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a market perform rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.25.

PNNT stock opened at $6.63 on Thursday. PennantPark Investment has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.52. The stock has a market cap of $444.54 million, a P/E ratio of 2.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.99.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 189.39%. The firm had revenue of $20.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 million. Sell-side analysts predict that PennantPark Investment will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNNT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 101,102 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 13,266 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in PennantPark Investment by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,784 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 5,659 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its stake in PennantPark Investment by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 40,744 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in PennantPark Investment by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,252,637 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,077,000 after acquiring an additional 186,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.84% of the company’s stock.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PennantPark Investment (PNNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.